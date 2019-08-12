Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CPS funding: 'Will allow us to do more for those affected by crime'
Director of public prosecutions Max Hill QC welcomes the extra funding for the CPS.
"The £85m will allow us to do more for those affected by crime".
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49325257/cps-funding-will-allow-us-to-do-more-for-those-affected-by-crimeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window