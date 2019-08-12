'Why I want an all-female emergency cabinet'

Media player
Caroline Lucas MP calls on female political leaders to form an "emergency cabinet"
Caroline Lucas has reached out to the main female political leaders at Westminster in the hope of forming a "national unity government".
The Green MP told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that, in her experience, women were more able to "put aside tribal concerns" and "build trust more quickly".
12 Aug 2019
