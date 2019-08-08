Johnson: EU should show 'common sense' on Brexit
Boris Johnson: EU should show 'common sense' on Brexit

Boris Johnson says he hopes the EU will show "common sense" and agree to change the Brexit withdrawal deal.

The EU has said UK demands to remove the Irish border backstop plan from Theresa May's deal are unacceptable.

But the prime minister said "there is a good deal to be done" if changes to the backstop can be agreed.

