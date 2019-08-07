No-deal Brexit: How might it affect the EU?

Video

The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October. The current withdrawal deal that has been negotiated between the UK and the EU has been rejected three times in parliament.

The government wants to renegotiate the current deal but says if this isn't possible they will leave on World Trade Organization rules.

The BBC's Adam Fleming explores what a no-deal Brexit might mean for the EU, and how it has prepared so far.

Read more: What is 'no-deal Brexit'?