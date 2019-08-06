'I won't let the bullies win'
David Lammy MP: 'I won't let the bullies win'

More than 100 MPs have spoken to the police after facing threats and abuse in the past year, a BBC survey has found.

We spoke to MPs from various parties about the abuse they receive both online and offline.

  • 06 Aug 2019
