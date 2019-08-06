EU 'simply saying no' to Brexit talks

Media player
Brexit: EU 'simply saying no' to further talks
Cabinet minister Michael Gove says the EU "seem to be refusing to negotiate with the UK" over a new Brexit deal.
It comes after the EU said UK demands to remove the Irish backstop from Theresa May's deal were unacceptable.
Mr Gove - who is leading no-deal planning - said he was "saddened" at what he saw as Brussels' unwillingness to talk.
06 Aug 2019
