Rishi Sunak: Government spending more on no-deal
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak has told the BBC the government is spending additional money on no-deal Brexit preparations and extra staff at the borders.
The government has announced an additional £2.1bn will be spent on preparing the UK for Brexit.
01 Aug 2019
