Alastair Campbell leaves Labour Party
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alastair Campbell confirms he will leave the Labour Party

Alastair Campbell has told BBC Breakfast that he "can't quite believe I've given up on it" after he announced he would be leaving the Labour Party.

He says it was down to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and the fact that the Labour leader has to be "dragged, kicking and screaming, every step of the way" on Brexit.

  • 30 Jul 2019