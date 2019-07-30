Alastair Campbell leaves Labour Party

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alastair Campbell confirms he will leave the Labour Party
Alastair Campbell has told BBC Breakfast that he "can't quite believe I've given up on it" after he announced he would be leaving the Labour Party.
He says it was down to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and the fact that the Labour leader has to be "dragged, kicking and screaming, every step of the way" on Brexit.
-
30 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49169256/alastair-campbell-confirms-he-will-leave-the-labour-partyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window