Raab: £4bn spent on leaving EU already
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dominic Raab: £4bn spent on leaving EU already

Dominic Raab has told the BBC's Breakfast programme that "just over" £4bn has already been spent on preparing the UK for leaving the European Union.

He added that the government was prepared to "do whatever it takes to make sure we can leave the EU".

  • 29 Jul 2019