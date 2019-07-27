PM pledge for Leeds to Manchester high-speed line

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to fund a high-speed rail line between Leeds and Manchester.

HS3 - a high-speed east-west rail link between Manchester and Leeds - was first announced by the government in 2014 but no firm commitments have been made since.

The full details of the route are expected to be published in the autumn following the review into HS2, which would connect London and the Midlands to Wigan, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds.