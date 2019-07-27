PM pledge for Leeds to Manchester high-speed line

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HS3: PM backs high-speed Leeds to Manchester rail route
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to fund a high-speed rail line between Leeds and Manchester.
HS3 - a high-speed east-west rail link between Manchester and Leeds - was first announced by the government in 2014 but no firm commitments have been made since.
The full details of the route are expected to be published in the autumn following the review into HS2, which would connect London and the Midlands to Wigan, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds.
27 Jul 2019
