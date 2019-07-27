Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: No-deal Brexit would put NHS in danger
The Labour leader has told the BBC Breakfast's Ben Thompson that Labour would vote against a "disastrous" no-deal Brexit.
Jeremy Corbyn said if that were to happen he would ask for a referendum to be held, in which his party would campaign for Remain.
Mr Corbyn warned a no-deal scenario would lead to a trade deal with the US that would endanger the NHS, and said there would be tax cuts for the richest under Boris Johnson's "aggressive, far-right" government.
-
27 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49134469/jeremy-corbyn-no-deal-brexit-would-put-nhs-in-dangerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window