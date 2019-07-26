Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Simon Coveney: UK on 'collision course' with Ireland
Ireland's Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, has told the BBC that Boris Johnson has set the UK "on a collision course" with the EU over Brexit.
He said that comments made by the UK's new prime minister in his first appearance in the House of Commons were "very unhelpful to this process" and represented a "very bad day".
On Thursday, Mr Johnson told MPs that although he would prefer to leave the EU with a deal, the existing withdrawal agreement - including the Irish border backstop - was "unacceptable to this country".
26 Jul 2019
