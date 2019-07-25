Key moments from Johnson's first Commons outing as PM

Media player
Key moments from Boris Johnson's first Commons outing as PM
Boris Johnson set out his vision for Brexit and his other priorities in his first parliamentary statement as prime minister.
He also had his first duels with the leaders of opposition parties since taking over at No 10 on Wednesday.
25 Jul 2019
