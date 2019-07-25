'Our country does not need arm-waving bluster'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn: 'Our country does not need arm-waving bluster'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Boris Johnson to focus on the "interests of the many" following the PM's first address to MPs in the House of Commons.

Mr Corbyn also accused Mr Johnson of forming a hard-right cabinet .

  • 25 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'We are committed to leaving on 31 October or earlier'