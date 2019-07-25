'We are committed to leaving on October 31st or indeed earlier'
Boris Johnson's new cabinet meet for the first time

The new-look cabinet has met for the first time. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by his key members Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

