'We are committed to leaving on October 31st or indeed earlier'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson's new cabinet meet for the first time
The new-look cabinet has met for the first time. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by his key members Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel.
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49111887/boris-johnson-s-new-cabinet-meet-for-the-first-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window