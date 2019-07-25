Rees-Mogg: Zaghari-Ratcliffe treatment 'shameful'

Video

In his first session as leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked about the jailing of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran.

He said her treatment was "shameful", and separating the British-Iranian dual citizen from her five-year-old child was the "most awful thing that one could imagine".

Mr Rees Mogg was answering shadow leader Valerie Vaz, who pledged to continue raising her case every week until she was free. The Labour MP asked the new Commons leader to meet Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard.