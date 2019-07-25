What do Boris Johnson's cabinet changes mean?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What do Boris Johnson's cabinet changes mean?

As the UK's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, takes office, the BBC's Jessica Parker analyses what the cabinet appointments and dismissals mean, and looks at the impact they could have on the Brexit process.

  • 25 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Rees-Mogg learns of new job from political editor