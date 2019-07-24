Key points in Boris Johnson's first speech as PM
Boris Johnson gave his first speech as prime minister on Wednesday.

As well as renewing his commitment to leaving the European Union on the 31st October, he made several domestic policy pledges. BBC Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake wraps up what he said and what he means by it.

