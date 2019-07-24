Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May's last day as prime minister
Theresa May has carried out her final duties as prime minister, before heading to Buckingham Palace to tender her resignation to the Queen.
She attended her last Prime Minister's Questions, with lengthy applause as she left, and later delivered her final speech outside 10 Downing Street.
The outgoing leader said she hoped that seeing a female prime minister would have inspired young girls, and thanked her husband Philip for his support.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window