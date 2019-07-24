Media player
Boris Johnson: What's in the new PM's in-tray?
Brexit has defined the careers of the last two Conservative prime ministers and is likely to dominate Boris Johnson's tenure.
But what else is waiting in his in-tray when he moves into No 10? Jim Reed reports.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
24 Jul 2019
