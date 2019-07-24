MPs applaud as May leaves her final PMQs

Media player
PMQs: MPs applaud as May leaves chamber
After a series of questions about women in politics, her legacy and her future, Theresa May reflected on her record as prime minister.
She said it was estimated she had answered 4,500 questions from the dispatch box.
As she left the chamber for the last time as prime minister, she was cheered by many MPs across the House.
24 Jul 2019
