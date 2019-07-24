Media player
Jon Culshaw does his Boris Johnson impression on 5 Live
Comedian Jon Culshaw has given BBC Radio 5 Live his impression of Boris Johnson.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, he also explained why he believes satire is still essential.
Click here to listen again to the moment Boris Johnson won the leadership contest - and hear some of the immediate reaction with Emma Barnett.
24 Jul 2019
