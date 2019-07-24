'No deal Brexit will never be the EU's choice'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: EU 'looks forward to hearing what he wants'

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, says he is prepared to work 'constructively' with incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reach an agreement on the deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May.

  • 24 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Boris Johnson: Who is the next PM?