Labour 'letting the side down' on female leaders

Video

The new Lib Dem leader asked Theresa May what advice she would give to women dealing with men "who think they can do a better job, but are not prepared to do the actual work".

In reply, the outgoing PM urged all women to "be true to themselves" and "persevere", before congratulating Jo Swinson on her appointment.

Mrs May noted how many female party leaders there were in the House, adding that Labour was "the only party letting the side down".

Latest as Johnson replaces May as PM