Theresa May's farewell speech outside No 10
Theresa May leaves Downing Street as prime minister

Theresa May spoke outside 10 Downing Street before heading to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation to the Queen.

Her husband Philip standing beside her, the outgoing Conservative leader said serving as prime minister had been "the greatest honour”.

  • 24 Jul 2019
