PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn praises and criticises Theresa May
The Labour leader opened his final PMQs exchanges with Theresa May by offering some praise, but also asked whether she had any "regrets" over her record.
The prime minister said politics was not about exchanges in the Commons, big speeches or media headlines, but about the "difference we make every day to the lives of people".
24 Jul 2019
