May challenges Corbyn to step down as Labour leader
Video

PMQs: May challenges Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader

In their final exchanges at PMQs, Theresa May's last words to Jeremy Corbyn saw her suggest it was also time for him to stand down.

After the Labour leader said he "welcomed" some of her "notable U-turns" and called for a general election, the outgoing PM listed some Labour manifesto commitments where he had "broken promise after promise”.

  • 24 Jul 2019
