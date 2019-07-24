Farage open to electoral pact with Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigel Farage: I would consider electoral pact with Boris Johnson

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said he is open to an electoral pact with the Conservative Party - if Boris Johnson is genuine about taking the UK out of the EU on 31 October.

But he told the BBC: "Just because Boris says we're leaving on the 31 October doesn't mean we're going to."

"We would need to believe them and at the moment that's not very easy," he added.

  • 24 Jul 2019