Jeremy Hunt 'disappointed' at leadership contest loss

Jeremy Hunt: 'My remain vote was a hurdle we couldn't overcome'
Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt says the campaign was "always going to be uphill" for him because he voted Remain in the 2016 EU referendum.
Mr Hunt lost to new Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, taking 46,656 votes to his rival's 92,153.
Read more: Boris Johnson wins race to be Tory leader and PM.
23 Jul 2019
