Corbyn: Johnson needs to think 'a bit more carefully'

Jeremy Corbyn on Boris Johnson winning Tory leadership
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Boris Johnson's priorities appear to be "tax write-offs for the richest" and a no-deal Brexit.
Mr Corbyn said he was ready for a general election “any time”, and the next prime minister needed to think “a bit more carefully” about his priorities.
23 Jul 2019
