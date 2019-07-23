Media player
Boris Johnson: 'Dude! We are going to energise the country'
Boris Johnson has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader, and vowed to deliver Brexit, unite the county and defeat Labour's Jeremy Corbyn.
The Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP beat Jeremy Hunt comfortably, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.
Live coverage from BBC News.
23 Jul 2019
