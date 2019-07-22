Former minister predicts 'crisis of government' for Johnson
Alan Duncan's predictions for Boris Johnson government

Sir Alan Duncan says his former boss Boris Johnson "flies by the seats of his pants" and is a "bit ramshackle".

The Conservative MP spoke to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg about about his decision to stand down as Foreign Office minister.

He said he was "totally loyal" when he worked for Mr Jonson, and there was "no personal animosity" and he wanted Mr Johnson to succeed.

  • 22 Jul 2019
