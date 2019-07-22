Who do young people want for their next PM?

Video

On Tuesday, either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will confirmed as the next leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. They will takes on the job in one of the most turbulent times in British political history.

BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste has been to Reading to hear what a group of young people want from the new leader.

Some said they did not feel involved in the process and did not support either candidate, though there was still some optimism about the future.