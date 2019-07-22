Lord Desai: I am personally ashamed of Labour

Video

Lord Desai has said he is "personally ashamed" of the way Labour has handled allegations of anti-Semitism.

The Labour peer - who has been a member for 48 years - said it was "very difficult to hang on in a party which has been so badly behaved".

But his colleague on the Labour benches, Lord Adonis, insisted the pair would not leave, adding: "It is our party. It is the anti-Semites who should be leaving."