Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Blair refuses to say he would vote Labour
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has declined three times to confirm he would vote Labour at the next general election.
In an interview with BBC Newsnight, the former Labour leader repeatedly avoided answering directly about whether he would vote for the party amid rows over Brexit and anti-Semitism.
Mr Blair said the anti-Semitism crisis was "a real problem for me" and that he hoped the current leadership would grip the issue.
You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two weekdays at 22:30 or on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window