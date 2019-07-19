Love Islander on why university isn't for everyone

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Love Islander Zara McDermott: Apprentice or university choice
Why did former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott choose an apprenticeship over university?
In a Politics Live film, she went back to her former school, and also spoke to apprentices at the National Theatre who decided that university was not for them, and found out why they made that choice,
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49046756/love-islander-zara-mcdermott-apprentice-or-university-choiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window