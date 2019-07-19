Nighty night, This Week ends with a complaint
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nighty night, Jan Ravens ends This Week fielding complaints

After 16 years, This Week closed with a webcam in the BBC complaints department room - we are in trouble again!

In the very final scene, and with a nod to a Dave Allen sketch, Jan Ravens received the call that ended it all.

Nighty night, This Week won't be here to bite!

  • 19 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'The end of an error' for Andrew Neil and This Week