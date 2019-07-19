Brexitcast questions Barclay on Johnson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexitcast questions Steve Barclay on Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has been criticised for making inaccurate claims during a speech at the final Conservative Hustings. Mr Johnson presented a packaged smoked kipper to an audience before claiming the item demonstrated unnecessary EU regulations around packaging.
In fact, EU regulations cover fresh fish, not smoked fish.
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay has defended Mr Johnson on the BBC's Brexitcast.
You can listen to the full show here.
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49044472/brexitcast-questions-steve-barclay-on-boris-johnsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window