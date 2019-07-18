Lords cheer for Baroness Hayter
Baroness Hayter, a former shadow Brexit minister, is cheered in the House of Lords as she enters the chamber following her sacking by Jeremy Corbyn.

She was removed from her role after criticising the Labour leader's approach to claims of anti-Semitism in the party.

  • 18 Jul 2019