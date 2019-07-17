Muslim Conservatives speak out after criticism over Islamophobia
Muslim Conservatives speak out after criticism of the party over Islamophobia

Grassroots Muslim Conservatives, and a former Tory, share both their positive and negative experiences of being in the party and warn that unless the Conservative Party becomes proactive in tackling Islamophobia the party risks being seen as one which has "gone backwards".

