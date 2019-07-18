Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who do young Tories want as our next PM?
The average age of a Conservative party member is 57. But who do younger activists favour - Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson?
The Victoria Derbyshire programme hears from those who are helping to decide our next prime minister.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window