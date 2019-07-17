Emotional Bercow makes Nazanin 'promise'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emotional Speaker John Bercow addresses Richard Ratcliffe
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has made an emotional speech aimed at Richard Ratcliffe, whose wife Nazanin is in jail in Iran.
Following an urgent question on her welfare - and speaking directly to Mr Ratcliffe in the public gallery - Mr Bercow promised she would "never be forgotten".
"This matter will not go away until mother and daughter - mother and wife and husband - are reconciled," he added.
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49021863/emotional-speaker-john-bercow-addresses-richard-ratcliffeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window