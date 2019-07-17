May: Next PM must leave EU 'in a way good for the UK'

Video

Theresa May says it is up to the next prime minister to leave the EU "in a way which is good for the United Kingdom".

In her last major speech as PM, she was asked by the BBC's John Pienaar about whether her speech had been inspired by the contest between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

Mrs May said it had been a reflection on her time in office and about "working together peacefully on some of the great challenges" with other nations.

But she said it was up to her successor to "deliver on the vote" from 2016.

Latest from the Commons in text, video, images and social media