May: 'I'm worried about the state of politics'
Theresa May: 'I'm worried about the state of politics'

Theresa May says there are "grounds for serious concern" about domestic and international politics.

In her last major speech as prime minister, she warned that the failure to take responsibility would mean "we will all pay the price".

She told the Chatham House audience: "I'm worried about the state of our politics."

  • 17 Jul 2019
