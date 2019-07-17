Will the PM renationalise the railways?
PMQs: Sherriff and May on railways in northern England

A Yorkshire MP has asked the prime minister whether her constituents will wait longer to see the Northern Powerhouse come to fruition, or their next train to arrive.

Paula Sherriff used her PMQs moment to criticise rail services in northern England.

Theresa May told her the government had put in “record levels of funding” and insisted it was “making a difference”.

  • 17 Jul 2019
