Praise for May's record on animal cruelty

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQS: Heald and May on animal welfare
A Tory MP praised the record of Theresa May in tackling the abuse of animals.
Sir Oliver Heald cited her help in bringing forward Finn's Law, making it an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a service animal in England and Wales.
Theresa May said there was “no place” for animal cruelty in British society, and those who abused them would face “one of the toughest penalties available anywhere in world”.
Latest from the Commons in text, video, images and social media
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window