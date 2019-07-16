Grieve: 'Talibanisation' of Tory Party

Media player
Grieve: There has been 'Talibanisation' of Tory Party
Dominic Grieve has told a People's Vote event there has been a "Talibanisation" of the Conservative Party grassroots membership, which has stopped some MPs speaking out against Brexit.
He was responding to a question on when more Tory MPs would start fighting against a no-deal Brexit.
He said some of those who opposed that option were afraid of being deselected by their local Conservative associations, who are increasingly dominated by "vociferous minorities".
16 Jul 2019
