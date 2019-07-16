Grieve: 'Talibanisation' of Tory Party

Video

Dominic Grieve has told a People's Vote event there has been a "Talibanisation" of the Conservative Party grassroots membership, which has stopped some MPs speaking out against Brexit.

He was responding to a question on when more Tory MPs would start fighting against a no-deal Brexit.

He said some of those who opposed that option were afraid of being deselected by their local Conservative associations, who are increasingly dominated by "vociferous minorities".