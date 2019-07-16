Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Domestic Abuse Bill 'fruitless without more frontline staff'
The government's Domestic Abuse Bill will be "fruitless" without more frontline staff in hospitals and schools to help victims, a survivor has said.
Rachel Williams told BBC's Victoria Derbyshire Theresa May was passionate about the issue and she hoped her successor would be too.
"I just hope that people (in government) put the victims' voices at the heart of everything they do going forward," she added.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49003729/domestic-abuse-bill-fruitless-without-more-frontline-staffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window