Robots + co-workers + cobots in the factory
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Politics of automation: Factory workers and robots

Humans and robots working together in a factory may excite some tech geeks, but worry others who fear job losses.

For Politics Live in Chester and Westminster, Jack Fenwick looks at the politics of automation, and what it could mean for both the white-collar and blue-collar employment markets.

UK viewers can watch the full programme, including the debate that followed this film, for 30 days on iPlayer

  • 15 Jul 2019
Go to next video: My date with a robot