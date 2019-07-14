'We can't control no-deal Brexit' - Chancellor

Media player
Chancellor warns of 'lack of control' over no-deal Brexit
Philip Hammond has warned the UK will not be able to control key elements of a no-deal Brexit.
The chancellor told the BBC that if the UK leaves without a deal, then the EU will control many of the levers.
14 Jul 2019
